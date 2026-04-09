Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Casts Vote, Urges High Turnout

Guwahati: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika cast his vote on Thursday and urged people to come out in large numbers to take part in the democratic process.
The minister was accompanied by his mother and Aimee Baruah. Before voting, he visited the Sri Sri Vishnu Mandir to offer prayers and seek blessings.
“Voting is our democratic right. Do step out and exercise it. Best wishes to all first-time voters,” Hazarika said.
He expressed hope for a secure, peaceful and progressive Assam as polling continues across the state.
Polling is in progress across all constituencies, with long queues seen at many booths since the early hours of the morning.
The election is being held for the 126-member Assembly, and most constituencies are witnessing a straight fight between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance.
The BJP is aiming to return to power for a third consecutive term, while the Congress is trying to regain control of the state after its 2016 defeat.
Altogether 722 candidates are in the fray, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.