Luxury Flats, Crores in Cash, and Gold: Vigilance Raids Expose ACS Officer’s Hidden Wealth

Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell has uncovered assets worth crores linked to Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, Circle Officer of Goroimari, and her associate Lat Mandal Surajit Deka of Barpeta.

Investigations revealed that Bora owns properties worth ₹1.79 crore, which is 416.26% higher than her known income. Despite a cumulative salary of only ₹45 lakh to date, she maintained nine bank accounts, operated lockers in Barpeta and Golaghat, and owned flats in Jalukbari along with land plots in Beltola and Jalukbari.

During raids, Vigilance officials seized ₹92.5 lakh in cash, gold and diamond jewellery worth several crores, luxury watches, and expensive clothing. Bank records showed deposits of ₹9.41 lakh since 2020, including ₹1.96 lakh in 2024-25 alone.

In 2024, land measuring 3 bigha, 3 katha, and 15 lecha near Barpeta Satra was transferred in the name of one Hayat Khan, allegedly at Bora’s behest.

Meanwhile, her associate Surajit Deka was found in possession of a three-storey mansion in Barpeta, a Mahindra Thar SUV, and multiple luxury assets.

The Vigilance Cell has confirmed that the probe is ongoing, and further revelations are expected.