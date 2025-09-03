Madani is a protector of illegal B’deshis: Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AASU’s chief adviser, Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya, said that All India Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani is a protector of illegal Bangladeshis and fundamentalists staying in India.

Speaking to the media here today, Bhattacharjya said, “Ever since the days of the Assam Agitation, a section of people have been raising the issue of Bangladeshis staying in Assam.

They have been conspiring to give a communal colour to the issue. I know Madani. He has been trying to give a communal colour to the issue of Bangladeshis in Assam.”

