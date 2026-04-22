Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake in Manipur Jolts Northeast India and Bangladesh, NCS Reports Widespread Tremors

Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude M 5.2 occurred at 05:59:33 IST today, with its epicentre located in Kamjong, Manipur. Jolts from the quake were felt widely across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and the neighbouring country of Bangladesh. More than 8 felt reports from different places emerged after the quake. People in Guwahati and other parts of Assam also felt the tremors from the Manipur quake early this morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, released a preliminary report of the M: 5.2 earthquake in Manipur in the early hours of April 21, 2026.

According to the report, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred at 05:59:33 IST, located in Kamjong, Manipur. The epicentre was located at 24.703°N and 94.415°E, with a depth of 62 km. The epicentre is 49 km ESE of Imphal, Manipur; 152 km NE of Ngopa, Mizoram; 155 km S of Wokha, Nagaland; 177 km NE of Champhai, Mizoram; and 180 km S of Mokokchung, Nagaland, India.

The area is seismically very active and associated with collisional tectonics where the Indian plate subducts beneath the Burmese microplate. The epicentre of the earthquake lies in the vicinity of the east-dipping, N-S trending Kabaw fault lying in the Eastern Boundary Thrust Zone, generating moderate- to large-magnitude earthquakes. The preliminary fault plane solution obtained from waveform inversion suggests a dominant thrust fault with a minor strike-slip component. Felt reports of maximum intensity VI on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale in the epicentral region and minimum intensity of II (MMI scale) have been reported from around 5 km and 300 km from the epicentre respectively, the NCS explained.

The earthquake was widely felt in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, India and Bangladesh, and more than 8 felt reports due to this earthquake have been received through the NCS website and mobile app, having an intensity ranging from II to IV on the MMI scale.

Also Read: A high of 170 earthquakes recorded in Northeast during February-March