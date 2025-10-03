Mahanta Moves Supreme Court, Calls Allegations in Zubeen Garg Case a “Calculated Witch-Hunt”

Guwahati: Assamese entrepreneur and cultural organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta has approached the Supreme Court, asserting that he is being unfairly implicated in the circumstances surrounding singer Zubeen Garg’s death. In his petition, lodged under Article 32 of the Constitution, Mahanta described the accusations as a “deliberate and calculated witch-hunt” intended to tarnish his reputation.

Mahanta contends that the charges against him are unfounded and have subjected him to a wave of public hostility without substantiated evidence. He emphasised that on 19 September — the day Garg passed away — he was in Singapore for preparations related to a cultural event, and had last met the singer two days earlier.

The plea also points to remarks made by senior officials on social media, which Mahanta claims have fuelled prejudice and could compromise the fairness of the ongoing investigation. He argued that such actions amount to a violation of his constitutional rights, particularly the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21.

Through his appeal, Mahanta has sought judicial protection from what he terms an orchestrated attempt to vilify him. The Supreme Court is expected to take up the matter for hearing in the coming weeks.