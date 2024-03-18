Main Hoon Modi ka Parivar finds strong resonance with people

New Delhi: 'Main Hoon Modi ka Parivar' slogan is finding strong resonance on the ground and has struck a right chord with citizens as lakhs of them are subscribing to the recently launched song and also the merchandised products centered around it.

Now, here is a chance to create your 'perfect parivar' moment with none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the frame.

Narendra Modi App on Sunday launched an application where anyone can create his/ her own 'Perfect Parivar' portrait with PM Modi and show solidarity and support for the campaign.

Notably, PM Modi at a public rally declared, "the whole country and its 140 crore citizens are my family", in response to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's taunting remarks over the former not having one. To create your Perfect Parivar moment with PM Modi, you will need to login to the portal --https://www.narendramodi.in/modiparivar and register yourself.

Once you have downloaded the application, you will be asked to enter your phone number and personal details. After necessary verification, your phone will be equipped to click a 'Parivar Portrait' with PM Modi.

You can also download the application by giving a missed call on 1800 20 90 920 and scanning a QR code. This is just one of the series of people participation campaigns under the 'Main Hoon Modi ka Parivar' narrative.

Prior to this, merchandised goods including T-shirts, caps, pens and other items embellished with 'Main hoon Modi Ka Parivar' slogans were put up for sale.

One can log in to the given portal address and place a single or bulk order.

'Main Modi Ka Parivar Hoon' song launched a day ago also elicited strong support and response from the netizens as many wrote heartfelt messages for PM Modi. For the uninitiated, all senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers have updated their social media profiles with 'Modi Ka Parivar' title to give the rivals a befitting reply for their jeering and mocking statements. (IANS)

