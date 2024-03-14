PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stones for semiconductor plants in Assam

I see the onset of linkage between NE and Southeast Asia: PM

our bureau

GUWAHATI/JAGIROAD: Laying the foundation stones of three major semiconductor manufacturing projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore—one in Assam and two in Gujarat—Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today’s projects will play a key role in making India a semiconductor hub.”

The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation stone of the Rs 27,000-crore ‘semiconductor assembly and test facility’ project at Jagiroad in the Morigaon district of Assam today. The Prime Minister said, “Nobody even thought of such a big plant coming up in the Northeast. Through this plant, I have viewed the onset of the linkage between Northeast India and Southeast Asia.” The Prime Minister also lauded the development taking place in the Northeast as the foundation stone for one of the three semiconductor units being laid in Assam today.”

The Prime Minister said, “The nation conceived the idea of a semiconductor plant in 1962, and that idea took 62 years to become a reality. The reasons behind the delay are the lack of will of the then-governments and their lack of foresight. They paid little heed to the necessities of modern India. However, the time has changed now. India is keen to play a crucial role in the manufacturing of semiconductors and highlighting the country’s technological space, nuclear power, and digital power. The day is not far when India will become a global power in the manufacture of products for the semiconductor sector.”

The Prime Minister said, “Made in India and designed in India, chips will play a major role in taking India forward in terms of self-reliance and modernization. India is now moving with an intention to lead industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution.” The Prime Minister said that the semiconductor research would benefit the youth the most. “Semiconductor is not just an industry; it opens a door filled with boundless potential. The youth of today are well aware of the opportunities being created for them, be it in the space or mapping sectors, and we mentioned opening up these sectors for the youth.”

Also Read: Assam: Assam Cabinet Greenlights Key Development Initiatives; Semiconductor Project and Kiran Sheikh Community Council