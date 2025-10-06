Major Inter-State Car Syndicate Busted in Assam’s Margherita; Two Arrested, One on the Run

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough, police in Margherita, Tinsukia district, have busted a large-scale inter-state car-syndicate operation, arresting two key accused while launching a manhunt for a third who remains absconding.

The racket, according to investigators, involved renting vehicles under false pretences and selling them outside Assam after making a few months of payments to gain owners’ trust. The scam surfaced after multiple complaints from local vehicle owners who claimed their cars were missing and untraceable.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dipak Jha of Tikak Colliery and Sanjib Sonar of 4th Mile, Udaipur Jagun. Both were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody in Tinsukia. The third suspect, Dipak Jaiswal of 4th Mile, Udaipur Jagun, is reportedly absconding.

According to police, the accused lured vehicle owners by signing fake rental agreements, offering advance payments and paying EMIs for two to three months before reselling the vehicles to buyers in other states. Investigators say this “instalment-to-sale” tactic reflects a growing pattern among vehicle-theft networks operating across state borders.

Police sources revealed that the scam’s scale became evident after Dipak Jha’s arrest. Victims have reportedly obtained No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Tinsukia District Transport Office and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, documents that were allegedly misused by the syndicate to legitimise out-of-state transfers.

The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Tinsukia district committee, has demanded immediate action against the absconding accused and a thorough probe into officials suspected of issuing fraudulent NOCs.

AASAA general secretary Jarnel Minz alleged that over 100 vehicles have been illegally sold to buyers outside Assam and warned that the association will stage protests and gherao the Tinsukia DC office if the authorities fail to act swiftly.

Police have intensified their investigation and are coordinating with neighbouring states to trace the vehicles and arrest the absconding suspect.