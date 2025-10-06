SHOCKING: Lawyer Throws Shoe at Chief Justice B.R. Gavai Over Vishnu Idol Remark

Guwahati: A dramatic incident occurred inside the Supreme Court of India on Monday when a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai during a hearing. The courtroom briefly descended into chaos as security personnel intervened and detained the accused.

Eyewitnesses reported that the lawyer shouted, “India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma,” before being escorted out of the courtroom.

The outburst is believed to be linked to CJI Gavai’s recent controversial comment, “Go and ask the deity itself,” made while hearing a plea on the restoration of a damaged Vishnu idol in Madhya Pradesh. The remark had drawn sharp criticism from religious groups and social media users.

Despite the disruption, Chief Justice Gavai remained calm and continued the hearing, instructing court staff and lawyers to maintain order. “Don’t get distracted by all this. These things do not affect me,” he said.

Supreme Court lawyer Rohit Pandey later identified the accused as a Bar Association member since 2011, condemning the act and urging strict disciplinary and legal action.

In September, CJI Gavai had clarified that his earlier remarks were misrepresented, adding that he holds “equal respect for all religions.”

The detained lawyer is currently being questioned by security officials, and an official statement from the Supreme Court administration is expected soon.