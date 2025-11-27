Majuli Sees a Remarkable Rise in Domestic and Foreign Tourists

Majuli: The world’s largest river island, Majuli, is witnessing an unprecedented surge of domestic and international tourists this season. Foreigners from France, Germany, Austria, England, America, Sweden, the Netherlands, Australia, and several countries are pouring in droves to visit this place, infusing fresh life into the well-known cultural sites on the island.
Among the major tourist attractions is the historic Samuguri Satra, renowned for its traditional mask-making art. Visitors were impressed and attached to the art form after experiencing the detailed craftsmanship and energetic Mukha Bhaona presentations. A group of tourists said, "It was a mesmerising and unforgettable show."
Padma Shri awardee and renowned mask artist Dr. Hemchandra Goswami said that the number of tourists has increased by leaps and bounds compared to earlier years. He remarked that the age-old art of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev is still attracting people from all over the world with its universal appeal.
Another major centre of attraction is the Uttar Kamalabari Satra, where hundreds of tourists are experiencing the grandeur of Sattriya culture. The soulful Gayan–Bayan performances and the rich traditions showcased on the open stage beside the Kirtan Ghar have left visitors deeply impressed.
The charm of Majuli goes beyond its cultural heritage. Tourists come to be enthralled by its hauntingly beautiful natural environment, the 550-year-old Sattriya traditions, and the unique food and culture of the Mising community.
This year, tourism to Majuli has recorded nearly double the number of tourists compared to the previous year, reflecting its growing global appeal and rising profile as a hub for cultural tourism.