Majuli Sees a Remarkable Rise in Domestic and Foreign Tourists

Padma Shri awardee and renowned mask artist Dr. Hemchandra Goswami said that the number of tourists has increased by leaps and bounds compared to earlier years. He remarked that the age-old art of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev is still attracting people from all over the world with its universal appeal.

Another major centre of attraction is the Uttar Kamalabari Satra, where hundreds of tourists are experiencing the grandeur of Sattriya culture. The soulful Gayan–Bayan performances and the rich traditions showcased on the open stage beside the Kirtan Ghar have left visitors deeply impressed.

The charm of Majuli goes beyond its cultural heritage. Tourists come to be enthralled by its hauntingly beautiful natural environment, the 550-year-old Sattriya traditions, and the unique food and culture of the Mising community.