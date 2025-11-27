Congress Faces Major Setback as Members Withdraw Support in Hailakandi Zila Parishad

Hailakandi: The political deadlock inside the Hailakandi Zila Parishad has intensified, signalling a major setback for the Congress ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. With administrative work nearly paralysed, six out of the eight Parishad members have reportedly sought the intervention of the district’s Guardian Minister, Krishnendu Paul, urging him to take control of the deteriorating situation.

Sources said that the members, three from the BJP, two from Congress, and one independent recently held a crucial meeting with Minister Paul in Guwahati. During the discussion, they expressed frustration over the functioning of Chairperson Fatima Begum Choudhury, alleging that mismanagement and irregularities had brought the Parishad’s administrative activities to a halt. Complaints included poor handling of development schemes, lack of transparency in fund usage, irregular file movement, and failure to hold timely meetings.

The members claimed that the Chairperson and her husband, Manna Khan, were unable to manage the Parishad’s responsibilities, pushing the entire administrative machinery into a standstill. They insisted that normal functioning could not be restored without a change in leadership.

However, the new Panchayat Rules have emerged as a major obstacle. As per the revised guidelines, a no-confidence motion against a Zila Parishad Chairperson can only be initiated after completing two years and six months in office. Any attempt to remove the Chairperson now may trigger legal complications, further prolonging the crisis. Notably, Hailakandi was the only district where Congress succeeded in forming a Zila Parishad board on August 11 this year, with Fatima Begum Choudhury elected as Chairperson. Since then, tensions have been rising, especially after BJP members raised objections over the election process. With political equations rapidly shifting and intervention efforts which are currently underway, the future of the Hailakandi Zila Parishad remains uncertain. Administrative sources say that the situation may become clearer in the coming days.