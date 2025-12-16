Majuli’s ‘Natmallar’ Confers 2025 Awards on Eminent Cultural Practitioners and Journalists

Majuli: The Natmallar: Sattriya Culture Art Centre was established under the patronage of the historic Shri Shri Elengi Bahjengani Satra of Majuli, which celebrated its first anniversary on Monday with a grand cultural programme. The day-long event, held at the Elengi Bahjengani Satra premises, featured award presentations, an academic discussion, and colourful Sattriya cultural performances, reflecting Majuli’s rich Vaishnavite heritage.

On the occasion, the centre introduced the ‘Natmallar Award’ for the first time and honoured five distinguished personalities from Majuli for their lifelong contributions to Sattriya culture, literature, education, and social service. In addition, two young journalists from Majuli were specially felicitated for their role in promoting responsible journalism and Sattriya cultural awareness.

Journalist Tirtha Bhuyan Borgayan of Pratidin Time was conferred the ‘Natmallar Special Award 2025’ in recognition of his committed journalism and efforts in highlighting Sattriya culture. Another young journalist, Pranjal Khaund, was also specially honoured for his dedicated reporting and cultural documentation.

Among the other award recipients, Chandrakanta Das, who is an eminent cultural practitioner, Mayamara mridanga artist, and singer from Burha Sanchowa Elengi Ati, received the Late Nakul Mahanta Prabhu Memorial Award. Gayatri Hazarika, a prominent writer, social worker, and founder editor of the Majuli district Satradhikar Women’s Pilgrimage Trust, was honoured with the Aai Tilakanti Mahanta Memorial Award. Deepak Deuri, who has worked extensively for the promotion of Sattriya culture within the Deuri community, received the Late Tanushyam Mahanta Prabhu Memorial Award. Pona Rajkhowa Bayan, a devoted naam-prayer singer and skilled bayan from Teliyabari village, was awarded the Late Dinbar Saikia Memorial Award. Sanjeev Pegu, a teacher and cultural activist known for performing Bhaona and Borgeet in the Mising language, received the Late Mohan Chandra Mahanta Memorial Award.

The programme also included a discussion on “Improvement of Transport Connectivity to Majuli and Its Impact on Sattriya Culture,” chaired by Natmallar president Prabin Chandra Mahanta. Cultural performances in the evening added grandeur to the celebrations, making the first anniversary a memorable milestone for Natmallar and Majuli’s cultural community.