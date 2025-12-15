Chaos Erupts in Congress Camp of Samaguri Ahead of 2026 Assembly Polls

Samaguri: With only a few months left for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Congress party is facing serious internal turmoil in the politically sensitive Samaguri constituency. What was once considered a stronghold of senior Congress leader and MP Rakibul Hussain has now become a centre of open rebellion, exposing deep divisions within the party ranks.

Historically, Samaguri witnessed competition for Congress tickets in the 2001 elections, when several leaders sought candidature against Rakibul Hussain. However, in the subsequent Assembly elections of 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021, no Congress leader challenged his dominance. The situation changed dramatically after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Rakibul Hussain was elected MP from Dhubri. Following his elevation to Parliament, the Congress fielded his son, Tanzil Hussain, as its candidate in the Samaguri by-election.

The by-election proved disastrous for the party, as Tanzil Hussain suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sharma. The loss triggered widespread resentment within the local Congress organisation, which led to a sharp split among party workers and leaders. The disgruntled faction has now openly revolted against both Rakibul Hussain and his son, accusing them of imposing dynastic politics on the constituency.

At a meeting held on Sunday night at Jiumari Bazaar, rebel Congress leaders categorically declared that Tanzeel Hussain’s candidature would not be accepted under any circumstances. Former Pradesh Congress Committee members Rahmat Ali and Shahid Uddin warned that forcing Tanzeel as the party’s candidate for the 2026 elections could severely damage Congress's prospects in Samaguri. They asserted that Rakibul Hussain’s leadership no longer commands acceptance among grassroots workers.

The dissident leaders also criticised the recent developments in Singimari Anchalik Panchayat, where, despite Congress winning two-thirds of the seats, the presidency went to the BJP, terming it a reflection of weak leadership and poor organisational control.

Branding Tanzil Hussain as an “unfit candidate,” the rebels demanded an end to family-centric politics in Samaguri. They requested the Congress high command to nominate a capable, locally accepted leader who can genuinely represent minority interests and address the constituency’s pressing issues, warning that ignoring ground realities could cost the party dearly in 2026.