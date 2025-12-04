Mamata Banerjee Miffed with Party MLA over Babri Masjid Replica

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reportedly miffed with TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's urgency to build a Babri masjid replica in Murshidabad. Her party has got nothing to do with the masjid and she has communicated it to Kabir.
State minister Bratya Basu said: "The issue regarding MLA Humayun Kabir is being taken care of by the party leadership. The MLA is constantly switching his opinions. Tomorrow we are expecting him to attend the Chief Minister's programme in Baharampore".
Mamata will organize a rally at the India-Bangladesh border district Murshidabad on Thursday to protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of voter lists.
As per sources the party has invited Humayun Kabir, who represents the Bharatpur constituency and he is expected to join the rally.
Kabir underscored his plan to lay the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid replica in Murshidabad's Beldanga on December 6.
Governor Ananda Bose has quizzed the state government that if Humayun Kabir's statements are creating a law-and-order problem, why he is not being arrested.
"The reports I have received from the field, intelligence agencies, and local opinion leaders indicate that someone is deliberately trying to turn Murshidabad into a hub of scandal. This will not be allowed," he said.
Pointing out that it is not merely a matter of building a place of worship, the Governor said if communal sentiments are stirred, the state and its government "will not remain mute spectators".