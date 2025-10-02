Man Found Dead on Rooftop in Guwahati’s Gandhi Basti

Guwahati: A man was discovered dead on the rooftop of a house in the Gandhi Basti locality, raising suspicion of foul play. The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Das, who had travelled from Arunachal Pradesh to Guwahati to witness the Durga Puja festivities.

According to sources, Das had been admitted to hospital just two days earlier after allegedly consuming a large quantity of painkillers. His sudden death has now prompted police to investigate whether it was a case of suicide, accidental overdose, or possible murder.

Chandmari Police immediately reached the site after being alerted and have begun collecting evidence to ascertain the cause of death. Officials confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further details will be revealed once the report is available.

Locals expressed shock over the incident, noting that Das appeared to be in Guwahati for festive celebrations. Investigators are now piecing together his movements in the days leading up to his death.

Police have not ruled out any angle, including the possibility of foul play, as the probe continues.