Guwahati to Offer Free Entry to All City Parks From December 1

Guwahati: Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Saturday, November 22, announced two major public initiatives for Guwahati, free entry to all city parks from December 1 and the start of drainage restoration work in Juripar from November 24.

Speaking at the launch of Swachh Guwahati Abhiyan 2.0 and the prize distribution ceremony of the 2025 Swachh Durga Puja Mandap Competition at the ITA Auditorium in Machkhowa, the minister said that the government is taking focused steps to address the issue of artificial flooding in vulnerable pockets of the city.

Baruah informed that the drain-cum-road construction in Juripar, Panjabari, will begin on November 24 to widen the natural juri (stream) and improve water flow. Several local residents have already come forward to voluntarily donate land for the project. Those who contribute land will receive Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates from the government.

“These steps are aimed at freeing Guwahati from the recurring problem of artificial floods,” the minister said.

He also announced that entry to all Guwahati parks will be free of cost starting December 1. Visitors will only need to collect an entry pass by providing their name and phone number as part of basic management protocols.

During the event, awards were handed out to selected puja committees from nearly 500 participants, with 180 committees recognised for their efforts under the 2025 Swachh Durga Puja Mandap Competition. The programme was attended by Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, GMC Chairman Bhupen Baruah, Deputy Chairperson Ratna Singh, and GMC Commissioner Chinmoy Phukan.