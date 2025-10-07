Manipur Celebrates Mera Hou Chongba, A Festival of Unity in Diversity

Guwahati: In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, Manipur celebrated the Mera Hou Chongba festival today at the historic Kangla Fort, bringing together communities from the hills and the valley in a vibrant affirmation of unity and shared heritage.



The event, led by King Leishemba Sanajaoba, saw participation from 135 community chiefs and 15 cultural troupes, with representatives from across the state joining in traditional rituals such as Mera Thaomei Thanba (lighting of the ceremonial fire) and Mera Yenkhong Tamba (exchange of gifts).