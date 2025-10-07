Manipur Celebrates Mera Hou Chongba, A Festival of Unity in Diversity

Guwahati: In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, Manipur celebrated the Mera Hou Chongba festival today at the historic Kangla Fort, bringing together communities from the hills and the valley in a vibrant affirmation of unity and shared heritage.
The event, led by King Leishemba Sanajaoba, saw participation from 135 community chiefs and 15 cultural troupes, with representatives from across the state joining in traditional rituals such as Mera Thaomei Thanba (lighting of the ceremonial fire) and Mera Yenkhong Tamba (exchange of gifts).
Dressed in traditional attire, both hill and valley communities took part in colourful processions, dance, music, and cultural showcases, celebrating the ideals of peace, fraternity, and mutual respect.
Dating back to 33 AD, Mera Hou Chongba is more than a festival; it is a living testament to Manipur’s age-old values of unity in diversity. As people sang, danced, and embraced across ethnic lines, the festival stood as a powerful symbol of togetherness in times of division.
Citizens and leaders alike hailed the day as a message of hope, reminding all of the strength that comes from cultural pride and peaceful coexistence.