Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Manipur Assembly on Tuesday, making legislative activities paperless. Speaking at the function, the Chief Minister said that one main objective of launching NeVA is to help the Assembly become more transparent, accessible, accountable, and effective in promoting democracy. (IANS)

Also Read: Almonds boost post-exercise muscle recovery and performance

Also Watch: