Manipur clashes claim nine lives across three districts, security tightened

Imphal: The situation in three hill districts of Manipur – Kamjong, Ukhrul, and Kangpokpi – remained tense on Sunday as the death toll in a fresh round of clashes involving Naga and Kuki communities rose to nine, including a woman, officials said.

The deaths reported on Friday and Saturday included six Nagas, two Kukis, and a Gorkha farmer, making the latest outbreak one of the deadliest episodes of violence in Manipur this year. No fresh incidents were reported on Sunday in the three hill districts of Manipur.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh appealed for peace and restraint and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to bring the situation under control.

Security forces, including Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel and Manipur Police, have intensified patrolling and search operations in the three violence-hit districts to prevent further escalation, officials said. (IANS)

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