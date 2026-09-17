Manipur CM Chairs Security Meeting, Reviews Law and Order Situation

Guwahati: Today, Manipur’s Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh held a Security Coordination Meeting in Imphal to review the prevailing law and order situation and discuss measures to strengthen security in vulnerable areas.

The meeting was held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and attended by senior officials from the state administration and security agencies. Officials reviewed newly identified vulnerable areas and discussed measures to maintain law and order, including the possible deployment of additional security personnel to ensure public safety.

With the working season approaching, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and its contractors are preparing to intensify infrastructure works across the state over the next six months.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh stressed that the government would provide all necessary security support to ensure that development projects proceed without disruption. Security agencies were directed to ensure adequate arrangements at project sites and prevent ongoing infrastructure works from being hindered.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, DGP Mukesh Singh and senior officials from the Assam Rifles, CRPF and other security agencies.