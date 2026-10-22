Manipur CM Khemchand Singh Honored with Grand Master 9th DAN Title in Taekwondo

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, was conferred the Grand Master 9th DAN title by the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation (GTTF) on Wednesday in recognition of his association with and contribution to the martial art.

He was presented with the title by GTTF President Grand Master Jun Lee at the inaugural function of the 1st Manipur State Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2026, held at the Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal.

During the function, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh showcased his martial arts skills and reflexes, reflecting his years of dedication to and experience in the discipline.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the championship, being organised with the participation of a team led by GTTF President Jun Lee from the Republic of Korea, the country where Taekwondo originated, would help elevate the standards of Taekwondo practitioners in Manipur and provide them with opportunities to reach the international level.

Khemchand Singh expressed hope that the Poomsae Taekwondo Championship would contribute to the growth and development of the discipline in Manipur and help take it to greater heights in the coming years.

Delivering his address, GTTF President Jun Lee lauded the Chief Minister and said that Khemchand Singh was one of India's most outstanding Taekwondo practitioners in the early 1980s.

Khemchand Singh had won the Indian National Championship multiple times and was among the legendary pioneers of Taekwondo in the country, Lee added.

Lee further said that many people knew Khemchand Singh as a political leader, but long before entering politics, he had been a Taekwondo champion and continued to remain deeply associated with the martial art.

He emphasised that the Chief Minister's longstanding connection with Taekwondo reflected his dedication to the discipline and served as an inspiration for aspiring practitioners, particularly the younger generation.

Manipur Home and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh said that the state had abundant sporting talent across various disciplines.

He expressed confidence that the Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2026 would serve as a foundation for building a stronger and more inclusive Taekwondo movement in Manipur.

The minister further called for fostering a sporting culture based on discipline, equal opportunities and recognition of talent and determination among young people.

He urged the youth to leave all forms of violence behind and contribute to building a peaceful society through sports.

As part of the programme, a demonstration of Thang-Ta, the traditional martial art of Manipur, was presented by the Huyen Lallong Manipur Thang-Ta Cultural Association.

Students from Shinhan University, South Korea, also delivered a spectacular performance, adding an international dimension to the inaugural event.

The performances highlighted the cultural and sporting links between Manipur and South Korea, while showcasing traditional martial arts and contemporary Taekwondo practices before the gathering. (IANS)

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