Manipur CM Writes to Delhi CM, Seeks Expedited Probe into Musician Vikram Singh’s Death

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has written a formal letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta regarding the brutal assault and subsequent demise of 54-year-old Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh in the national capital.

In his letter, the Manipur CM expressed deep concern over the incident and sought the Delhi government's intervention to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation into the case.

Highlighting the need for accountability and safety, the letter stated, "In view of the gravity of the situation, I earnestly request your personal intervention to ensure that: Expedited & High-Level Investigation: The investigation is conducted in a fair, transparent, and time-bound manner under the direct supervision of senior police leadership. Stringent Prosecution: All perpetrators and conspirators are apprehended without delay and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Manipur CM further demanded an independent probe, mentioning, "Independent Probe: Should circumstances warrant, the feasibility of transferring the case to an independent, specialised agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be proactively explored to reinforce complete public confidence."

The Manipur Chief Minister also emphasised the safety of the North Eastern community residing in Delhi, urging the implementation of protective measures.

"Community Safety Measures: Visible confidence-building and security measures are reinforced across localities with significant populations of students and working professionals from Manipur and the North Eastern States," the CM added in the letter.

The tragic death of 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher, Chongtham Vikram Singh, after allegedly being assaulted by a group of men in Kilokari Village, Ashram, Delhi, following a dispute over noise and nuisance outside his residence has resonated across the Northeast and the community in Delhi.

According to police, Vikram Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff opposite his house. When he came downstairs to object, he was allegedly attacked with fists and blows. Vikram was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son Yaiphaba for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

As per South East DCP Vineet Kumar, "Vikram Singh had an argument with some people in his lane over a lot of noise coming. After the argument, there was a physical altercation between them, in which he suffered injuries. His family took him to the hospital, where he passed away."

Meanwhile, seven people and a juvenile have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the death of 54-year-old Manipur-origin musician C Vikram Singh following an alleged physical assault in South Delhi. The incident took place after a late-night altercation involving Singh and some delivery boys and dhaba workers. (ANI)

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