Gaurav Gogoi Condoles Death of Manipuri Musician Chongtham Vikram Singh

Guwahati: Today, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has expressed grief over the death of renowned Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh, who allegedly died following an assault in Delhi.

In a post on twitter , Gogoi paid tribute to the 54-year-old musician and called for justice for his family. “Rest in peace. May you get justice. The entire Northeast prays for your family,” he wrote.

As per reports, Singh was allegedly assaulted in Kilokari village in Delhi’s Ashram area after he objected to noise and nuisance outside his residence. He later died from his injuries.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage among people from the Northeast and drawn reactions from political leaders, with calls for strict action against those responsible.

Assamese musician Joi Baruah also paid tribute to Singh and condemned his death, describing the incident as deeply disturbing. A candlelight march was also organised in Delhi in memory of Singh. The marchers paid tribute to the musician and called for justice, while the incident has renewed concerns over the safety and treatment of people from the Northeast in the national capital.