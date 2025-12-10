Assam: Two Killed as Cement Truck Overturns in Bokakhat

Bokakhat: A tragic road accident in Assam’s Golaghat district claimed the lives of two men late on Tuesday night, after a cement-laden truck overturned near Royal Awas at Latabari in Bokakhat. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 03 BC 3451, was travelling from Nagaon towards Jorhat when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the truck to skid off the road and topple into a ditch.

According to police and initial eyewitness accounts, the impact was severe. The driver died instantly after hitting the steering wheel with considerable force during the crash. The handyman, who was also inside the cabin, was crushed under the heavy load of cement bags that shifted violently when the truck overturned.

Local residents alerted authorities soon after the accident. A team from Bokakhat Police, accompanied by the traffic department, reached the site instantly. Rescue personnel struggled to access the mangle the vehicle due to the weight of the cargo and the truck’s damaged structure. A JCB machine was also brought in to lift and clear the cement bags which allows officials to recover both bodies from the wreckage.

Preliminary reports suggest that both the deceased were from the Doboka area of Nagaon district. However, their precise identities have not yet been officially confirmed. Police have begun an investigation to determine what led to the driver losing control, whether it was speeding, mechanical failure or poor road conditions. The accident has once again highlighted the risks faced by truck drivers who travel long distances with heavy loads, especially along stretches where road visibility and safety conditions deteriorate at night. Authorities are expected to conduct further inquiries and contact the families of the victims once identification is verified.