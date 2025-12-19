Manipur Security Forces Destroy 119 Acres of Illegal Poppy Fields in Ukhrul

Imphal: Manipur security forces have destroyed 119 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Ukhrul district during a major anti-narcotics operation carried out on December 18, officials said. The action is part of the state government’s intensified campaign to curb drug production and dismantle networks operating in the hill regions.

The operation was conducted in the LM Block, Yaolen Chepu and Lamlai Chingphei areas of Ukhrul district, where large stretches of land were found under poppy cultivation. Security personnel cleared the fields and destroyed the standing crop after proper identification of the illegal plantations.

During the operation, 24 huts located at the plantation sites were also burnt down. Officials said these temporary structures were likely being used by cultivators and labourers engaged in the illegal farming of poppy. No casualties were reported during the drive.

The December 18 action followed a similar coordinated operation a day earlier. On December 17, Manipur security forces, working jointly with the Ukhrul district Forest Department, identified and destroyed around 140 acres of poppy fields in the same areas. During that operation, 16 makeshift huts were set on fire as part of the clearance process.