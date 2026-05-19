Manipur security forces intensify joint operations to rescue remaining Kuki, Naga hostages

Imphal: Central and state security forces have jointly continued operations in Manipur's Kangpokpi, Senapati, and adjoining districts to rescue those who are still being held hostage by armed groups, officials said on Monday.

A senior official said that, in continuation of the rescue efforts for the missing persons, combing and search operations were carried out by security forces in the hill ranges to the northwest of Leilon Vaiphei and Kharam Vaiphei villages in Kangpokpi district, inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community people. Similar search operations are also underway in the Senapati district, which is predominantly inhabited by the Naga community.

The official said that more than 40 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities had been held hostage by various groups in the Kangpokpi and Senapati districts following the killing of three Baptist Church leaders and the injuring of four others in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

However, 30 people belonging to both communities were released on May 14 and 15 following sustained efforts by the authorities, community leaders and various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the official said.

"We presume that six people belonging to the Naga community and seven from the Kuki community are still in the captivity of different armed groups," the official added.

Meanwhile, the United Naga Council (UNC) has decided to launch an inter-district economic blockade along National Highways passing through Naga-inhabited areas in protest against the abduction of six Naga civilians by suspected Kuki militants.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), one of the apex organisations of the Kuki community in Manipur, on Sunday extended its total shutdown in the hill areas for another 48 hours in protest against the alleged failure of the government to rescue the detained villagers and fulfil its demands.

Normal life continued to remain badly affected across all Kuki-Zo inhabited areas, especially in Kangpokpi district, after the KIM called a three-day total shutdown from midnight of May 13, following the killing of three Baptist Church leaders in the district.

KIM Information and Publicity Secretary Janghaolun Haokip said that, in view of the continued inaction of the government and the absence of any positive development regarding the charter of demands submitted by the KIM to the Union government on May 14, the organisation has decided to extend the ongoing shutdown. He said that the decision was also prompted by the failure to rescue the Kuki villagers who were allegedly taken hostage in the Senapati district.

"After thorough deliberation, the Kuki Inpi Manipur has resolved to extend the ongoing 48-hour shutdown for another 48 hours,” Haokip said in a statement. (IANS)

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