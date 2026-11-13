Manipur security forces recover Chinese-origin mortars, 80-kg rocket and drugs worth Rs 3.25 crore

IMPHAL: A large cache of arms and ammunition, including four Chinese-origin 82 mm mortars and a rocket weighing around 80 kg, along with 1.147 kg of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, were recovered in separate operations by security forces in Manipur during the past 24 hours, police said on Thursday.

A police official said that central and state security forces, in two separate operations in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including four Chinese-origin 82 mm mortars and a rocket measuring approximately 10 feet in length and weighing around 80 kg.

The recovery of the Chinese-origin 82 mm mortars and a rocket was made during a joint operation by district police and the Army in a forested area near P Geljang village under Kangvai sub-division on Wednesday.

The other arms and ammunition recovered during the operations included three country-made guns with two magazines, one pistol without a magazine, three single-barrel rifles, five Chinese grenades, 30 mortar bombs of different calibres (82 mm and 51 mm), and seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing between 2 kg and 4 kg.

The recovered items also included five rounds of 5.6 mm ammunition, one country-made MP-5 with a magazine, one country-made mortar, three hand grenades, one high-explosive (HE) bomb, other explosive devices and miscellaneous items.

In another operation, security forces seized approximately 1.147 kg of highly addictive and banned methamphetamine tablets, including packaging materials, at Sapermeina in Kangpokpi district.

The police official said that on reliable intelligence inputs regarding the transportation of drugs from Imphal to Mao in Senapati district, which borders Nagaland, a joint team of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched an operation to intercept a passenger bus.

Following a thorough search of the vehicle, the joint team recovered the methamphetamine tablets. The estimated value of the seized drugs is Rs 3.25 crore. A suspected drug peddler, identified as Md. Karim Khan (27), alias Achouba, a resident of Lilong Turel Ahanbi in Thoubal district, was arrested.

During preliminary questioning, investigators received information about the alleged involvement of a suspected buyer based in Assam. Acting on this information, a joint team comprising Kangpokpi district police personnel, CRPF and Assam Rifles, with assistance from Assam Police, arrested another accused, identified as Abdul Khalique (40), a resident of Dhansari in Assam's Darrang district, in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the alleged inter-state drug trafficking network and identify other persons involved in the illegal trade.

Meanwhile, security forces comprising central and state personnel continue to carry out extensive operations against militants and other unlawful activities in Manipur. Search operations and area domination exercises are underway in fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across various districts to maintain security and prevent the movement of armed groups.

As part of the intensified security measures, a total of 116 nakas (checkpoints) have been set up across Manipur, covering both valley and hill districts, to curb the illegal movement of inimical elements and suspicious vehicles.

Security forces have also been providing security escorts to vehicles, including trucks transporting essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37), to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of goods and passengers. (IANS)

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