Manipur: Security Forces Seize Over 1.3 Kg Heroin; Arrests Five

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur arrested five individuals and seized a substantial quantity of suspected heroin in two separate anti-narcotics operations conducted on November 17 and 18 across the state.

In the first operation on November 18, personnel intercepted three men at Likhai village in Churachandpur district. The arrested individuals were identified as David Sianmuanlian (26) of Singngat, Khamthang (56) of Khawzim village, and Nekgoumang (23) of Boljol village. During the raid, authorities recovered 86 soap cases containing approximately 1.032 kg of suspected heroin powder. A four-wheeler and a two-wheeler, believed to have been used for transporting the drugs, were also seized from the spot.

A day earlier, on November 17, another team of security personnel intercepted a vehicle near the Kusum Oil Pump at Nongmeibung under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district. Two persons, Md. Ajimuddin (24) of Kwakta Pangal Lamkhai and Md. Iqbal (22) of Kwakta Bazar, Bishnupur, were arrested for carrying suspected heroin. The team seized a four-wheeler and 353.63 grams of the contraband during the operation.

Both cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify the wider trafficking network believed to be operating across the region. Authorities have stated that intensified surveillance and coordinated action will continue in an effort to curb drug movement in the state.