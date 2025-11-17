Manipur Sees ‘Days of Hope' as President May Visit Soon: Army Chief

Guwahati: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday, November 17, said the security situation in Manipur, which has witnessed prolonged unrest for over two years, is showing signs of improvement with “rays of hope and enthusiasm” returning to the State. He added that President Droupadi Murmu “might visit Manipur in the coming days” in view of the stabilising ground conditions under President’s rule.

Addressing the curtain-raiser event of the Chanakya Defence Dialogues in New Delhi, General Dwivedi said that confidence among communities was beginning to revive. “The days of hope and enthusiasm are coming back. In September, our Prime Minister visited the State and called it a ‘ratna’ of India. With these developments, hope is returning to the people,” he said.

The COAS underlined that the improving situation could pave the way for a possible visit by the President, signalling renewed engagement at the highest levels of government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier toured the State in September, interacting with displaced families and reviewing relief measures before proceeding to other northeastern States.

The Chanakya Defence Dialogues, organised by the Indian Army, bring together policymakers, strategic experts, defence personnel, academics, and scientists to deliberate on India’s strategic priorities and long-term security outlook.

General Dwivedi’s remarks come at a time when efforts to restore peace and rebuild trust in Manipur remain a key national focus, with authorities continuing to work towards long-term reconciliation and stability.