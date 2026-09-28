Manipur Tourism Hit by Ethnic Violence, Tourist Inflow Declined Drastically: CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh

Imphal: Tourist inflow in Manipur has declined drastically due to the ethnic violence in the state, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said on Sunday.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the Chief Minister on Sunday jointly attended the observance of World Tourism Day 2026 on the theme ‘Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism’ at Sangai Ethnic Park at Moirang Khunou in the Bishnupur district.

Addressing the gathering, Khemchand Singh noted that before the 2023 ethnic violence that hit the state of Manipur, around 1.75 lakh tourists visited the state, which was higher than the number of tourists visiting Mizoram at that time.

However, in the present scenario, the number of tourists visiting Mizoram has crossed 8 lakh, resulting in an increase in revenue generated by the neighbouring state, while the tourist inflow in Manipur has drastically decreased due to the ethnic hostilities in the state, he noted.

Khemchand Singh maintained that in a peaceful small state like Sikkim, the inflow of tourists is more than 17 lakh in a year and attributed the increase to the stable law-and-order situation.

He noted that tourists would not visit Manipur in the absence of a peaceful environment.

The tourism sector, which is expected to generate substantial revenue for the state, has witnessed a decline due to the prevailing law-and-order situation, he pointed out. Khemchand Singh added that the government alone cannot bring peace in the state and that it requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

He further added that beautification of tourist spots alone is not enough. There is a need to improve the overall tourism itinerary and facilities to a standard that would be acceptable to foreign tourists visiting Manipur, the Chief Minister observed.

Governor Bhalla stated that the true strength of Manipur tourism goes beyond its landscapes and monuments; it lies in the people and communities.

"The real tourism lies in our distinctive way of life and separate tradition for welcoming guests. The theme for this year’s World Tourism Day is particularly relevant at a time when technology transforms how people discover, experience, and share destinations," he said.

For Manipur, this represents tremendous possibilities, the Governor said, adding that the government is actively promoting homestays, empowering local families to convert their homes into tourist accommodations, thereby ensuring that tourism revenue reaches the grassroots.

Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh stated that the tourism sector contributes significantly to generating revenue for the state. He added that when the state takes an initiative to generate revenue, no one should cause any hindrance to its functioning, as this would slow down the development process in the state.

He further stated that without unity among the 36 different communities residing in Manipur, there can be no peace and development.

Thanga Assembly Constituency MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh stated that the future of tourism in Manipur must be community-centred and all elements of the communities should have opportunities to participate in the tourism value chain. He added that young entrepreneurs must be encouraged to build tourism solutions based on local needs.

During the programme, the Governor officially launched the Manipur Tech Innovation Foundation (MTIF) Portal, while the Chief Minister relaunched the revamped Explore Manipur – Re-Imagining Tourism Portal.

The Governor presented Re-Imagining Manipur Hackathon awards to the winners, while the Chief Minister presented awards to the bikers who participated in a bike rally held in the early hours of the day as part of the observation.

The state government announced during the programme that NorthEast United Football Club will bring the Indian Super League (ISL) to Manipur for the first time, with an ISL match scheduled to be held in the state on November 24. The programme also featured cultural dance performances and songs.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, senior officials and locals attended the event. (IANS)

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