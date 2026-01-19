Manipur: YK Dhiren Appointed as New COCOMI Convenor

Imphal: Yengkokpam Dhiren, also known as YK Dhiren has been appointed as the new convenor of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a unified civil society platform dedicated to safeguarding the territorial integrity, cultural identity, and social harmony of Manipur.

Along with the convenor, a new batch of office bearers was elected in the election that was held during the COCOMI’s second body meeting at its Imphal office on Sunday. Reportedly, 15 sub-committees have been formed for the 2026-27 term, and 30 executive members of these sub-committees have also been elected.

YK Dhiren succeeds Khuraijam Athouba after the completion of his tenure. The handover ceremony took place at a simple function held on Monday, marking a smooth transition of responsibilities within the organisation.

The newly elected convenor stated that he will work tirelessly to strengthen the idea of Manipur. He also pledged to continue the work of the committee with dedication and commitment, focusing on initiatives that strengthen ethical governance, civic awareness, and the welfare of the people of Manipur.

He also added that the most important task at the moment was to restore peace and normalcy, adding that everybody knows who is behind the crisis.

Formed in October 2019, COCOMI comprises over 55 influential Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and nine Branch Committees working together to uphold the voice and unity of the indigenous people. COCOMI also plays a pivotal role in fostering a culture of honesty, accountability, and civic responsibility in the state. The committee coordinates with various civil society groups, government departments, and community stakeholders to promote initiatives aimed at upholding ethical standards, preventing corruption, and encouraging active citizen participation in public affairs.