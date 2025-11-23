Cachar's 3rd Unity March Sees Massive Turnout in Badarpur

Silchar: In a strong demonstration of unity and harmony, the District Administration, in association with MY Bharat, organised the 3rd Unity March of Cachar. The rally filled Badarpur Town with public participation and patriotic solidarity on Sunday.
The Padayatra, commencing from the historic Badarpur Fort and concluding at the Railway Institute, saw the participation of over 1,400 people from Kalain, Katigorah, and Badarpur, making it one of the most energetic civic gatherings in the district.
Additionally, Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya attended as the Chief Guest, along with MY Bharat Deputy Director Mehbub Alam Laskar. Several other dignitaries and senior community and political representatives also graced the celebration with their presence. More than 29 youth clubs, NGOs, SHG members, students, and various institutions participated in the march to make it a festival of unity and civic pride.
Delivering the keynote address, MP Parimal Suklabaidya gave an elaborate and inspiring tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, calling him “the iron backbone of India’s political unity.” He spoke of Patel’s remarkable journey from rural Gujarat to becoming a national icon whose vision and administrative brilliance steered the integration of 562 princely states, considered one of the greatest achievements in world political history. He urged the youth of Cachar to adopt Patel’s values of discipline, nation-first thinking, and collective harmony.
Earlier, MY Bharat Deputy Director Mehbub Alam Laskar welcomed participants and praised the youth of Cachar for turning the event into a symbol of national solidarity. He noted that participation from various government departments, NSS, NCC, SHGs and NGOs underlined the district’s growing culture of community engagement.
Colourful cultural performances in Manipuri, Khasia, and traditional folk dances marked the end of the programme, demonstrating unity within the region's diversity.