Cachar's 3rd Unity March Sees Massive Turnout in Badarpur

Silchar: In a strong demonstration of unity and harmony, the District Administration, in association with MY Bharat, organised the 3rd Unity March of Cachar. The rally filled Badarpur Town with public participation and patriotic solidarity on Sunday.

The Padayatra, commencing from the historic Badarpur Fort and concluding at the Railway Institute, saw the participation of over 1,400 people from Kalain, Katigorah, and Badarpur, making it one of the most energetic civic gatherings in the district.

Additionally, Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya attended as the Chief Guest, along with MY Bharat Deputy Director Mehbub Alam Laskar. Several other dignitaries and senior community and political representatives also graced the celebration with their presence. More than 29 youth clubs, NGOs, SHG members, students, and various institutions participated in the march to make it a festival of unity and civic pride.