Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi thanks citizens for ‘unwavering support’

New Delhi: As the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' resumed on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the countrymen for reiterating their unwavering faith in the Constitution and the democratic system of the country for Lok Sabha election 2024.

Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, PM Modi said that he missed the conversation with the countrymen since February when the broadcast was last aired.

'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast was last aired on February 25, after which it was stopped considering the Lok Sabha elections.

"Today, finally the day has come for which we all were waiting for since February. Through 'Mann Ki Baat', I am once again amongst you, amongst my family members. I told you in February that I would meet you again after the election results and today I am again present amongst you with Mann Ki Baat. The arrival of Monsoon has made your hearts happy as well," he said.

"Friends, from February till now, whenever the last Sunday of the month would approach, I missed this conversation with you. But I also felt happy to see that you people sent me lakhs of messages in these months. Mann Ki Baat radio program might have been closed for a few months. but the spirit of Mann Ki Baat..work done for the country, the society good work done every day, work done with a selfless spirit...work that had a positive impact on society continued unabated," he added.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Election Commission and everyone associated with the 2024 election.

"Today, I thank the countrymen for reiterating their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country. The 2024 election was the biggest in the world. Such a big election has never taken place in any country in the world. I congratulate the Election Commission and everyone associated with the voting process for this," he said.

PM Modi highlighted the 'Hool Diwas' celebrated by the tribal people, adding that the day is associated with the indomitable courage of brave Sidhu-Kanhu, who strongly opposed the atrocities of foreign rulers.

"Today, 30th June is a very important day. Our tribal brothers and sisters celebrate this day as 'Hool Diwas'. This day is associated with the indomitable courage of brave Sidhu-Kanhu, who strongly opposed the atrocities of foreign rulers," he said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections took place from April 19 to June 1, in seven phases. The counting of all seven phases of Lok Sabha polls took place on June 4, leading to the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Addressing the milestone of Akashvani's Sanskrit Bulletin completing 50 years of broadcast on June 30, the Prime Minister commended All India Radio for its enduring efforts in promoting Sanskrit and connecting people to the language, which he claimed is the need of the hour.

"Sanskrit has played a big role in the progress of ancient Indian knowledge and science. Today the need of the hour is also that we respect Sanskrit and connect it with our daily lives. Today on June 30, Akashvani's Sanskrit Bulletin is completing 50 years of its broadcast. For 50 years, this bulletin has kept so many people connected to Sanskrit. I congratulate the All India Radio family."

During the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi played the audio clip of the radio program broadcast in Kuwait. In the audio clip, the radio jockey said that they talk about the ties between India and Kuwait and the culture of the two nations. He noted that the radio program broadcast for 30 minutes every Sunday in Hindi features different colours of Indian culture.

PM Modi said, "Kuwait government has started a special program on its National Radio and that too in Hindi. It is broadcast for half an hour every Sunday on 'Kuwait Radio'. It includes different colors of Indian culture. Our films and discussions on the art world are very popular among the Indian community there."

PM Modi said that with the thought of doing something for our Mother, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was launched across the country on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5 which is progressing rapidly.

"If I ask you which is the most precious relationship in the world, you will definitely say - 'Mother'. In all our lives, the status of 'mother' is the highest. A mother nurtures her child despite facing every pain. Every mother shows affection for her child. This love of the mother who gave birth to us is like a debt on all of us which no one can repay. We cannot give anything to Mother, but can we do anything else? With this thought in mind, a special campaign has been started on World Environment Day this year, the name of this campaign is - 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. I have also planted a tree in the name of my mother," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the global presence of local Indian products, and mentioned Araku coffee produced in Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting the socio-economic impact of Araku coffee, he noted, "About 1.5 lakh tribal families are associated with the cultivation of Araku coffee. Girijan cooperative has played a very important role in taking Araku coffee to new heights. It brought together the farmer brothers and sisters here and encouraged them to cultivate Araku coffee. This has also increased the income of these farmers a lot."

"I remember, once I got a chance to taste this coffee in Visakhapatnam with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Garu. Araku Coffee has received many global awards. Coffee was also popular at the G-20 summit held in Delhi," PM Modi remarked. (ANI)

