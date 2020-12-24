Masses are our sentinels & guides, says Lurinjyoti Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: "The masses are our sentinels. They will also guide us to fulfil their aspirations," said Lurinjyoti Gogoi — the first president of AJP (Asom Jatiya Parishad) after he was felicitated by several organizations at Andharubali — just in front of the statue of the great Assamese general, Lachit Barphukan — in Machkhowa here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, he added, "The public has given me a great responsibility, and we will go ahead together. The responsibility of guiding the AJP lies with the masses. As our sentinels, we also depend on them to show us the right path ahead."

He pointed out, "April-May 2021 will be the most decisive time for the fulfillment of all regional aspirations of the people of Assam, not just for five or 10 years; but for all times to come. It was at Andharubali that Assamese nationalism was protected at one point of time. Today standing in front of the statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan, we have taken the vow to work for the cause of Assam. We will ensure that Assam will have a proud name for herself across the globe."

Pointing to the myriad of issues being faced by the people of the State, Gogoi said, "Owing to the inefficiency of the government, we got an NRC (National Register of Citizens) — full of flaws. Communal harmony must be preserved at all costs. We will not allow division of the society in the name of religion."

He declared, The Asom Jatiya Parishad believes in honesty, fair play, and an uncompromising stand on regional issues."

Before the programme, a procession welcoming Gogoi from Khanapara to the venue was also brought out in the afternoon. The function concluded in the evening with the gathering pledging to work for the cause of Assam and the people of the State. Among those present on the occasion were educationists Krishna Gopal Bhattacharyya and Basanta Deka besides party leaders and members.

