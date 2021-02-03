Masses must come forward to conserve environment: Minister Parimal Suklabaidya

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The masses must come forward to conserve forests. All should join hands to stop activities that go against environment, stated Forest, Fisheries & Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya.

Speaking at the celebration of the 'World Wetlands Day' at the 'Sri Sri Madhavdeva International Auditorium' at the 'Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra' here on Tuesday, the Minister said: "This is an occasion to remind ourselves of our responsibilities to secure a better future for our younger generation; and for them, wetland security is of utmost importance."

He also pointed out that operations are on against illegal trade in wood, and crores of rupees have been realised as fines from many such traders. Besides, several trucks carrying such have been also seized.

The 'World Wetlands Day' is observed on February 2 every year to commemorate the signing of the 'Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance' in 1971. The theme this year is 'Wetland and Water'.

Meanwhile, the 'Deepor Beel Paspara Samabai Samiti Limited' also observed the occasion at Deepor Beel near Pamohi in Kamrup district. On this occasion, advisor of this organisation, Niren Kumar Das said that the State government must take the local people including the fisherman into confidence while initiating steps to conserve Deepor Beel. The organization also demanded that the wetland must be upgraded and its potential tapped to boost the Fishery sector. Das further demanded that steps must be taken to make Deepor Beel pollution free.

