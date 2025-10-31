Massive Crowd Gathers in Golaghat Early to Watch “Roi Roi Binale”

Guwahati : Unprecedented scenes unfolded in Golaghat as moviegoers thronged Gold Cinema Hall early in the morning to watch “Roi Roi Binale”, the final cinematic dream of Assam’s beloved icon Zubeen Garg.

Tickets have been sold out through November 20, with every show running houseful since its release. The overwhelming turnout reflects the deep emotional connection people continue to share with the late singer-actor.

Viewers expressed not only admiration for Zubeen’s work but also a collective demand for justice over his untimely demise. “We came to celebrate his art, but our hearts still seek justice for Zubeen da,” said one emotional fan after the screening.

The film’s success has turned into a movement, a blend of grief, pride, and love that continues to unite Assamese hearts.