Tears, Cheers, and Timeless Love : Nagaon Celebrates Zubeen Garg Through “Roi Roi Binale”

Guwahati : Nagaon was swept by a wave of emotion as Zubeen Garg’s much-awaited film “Roi Roi Binale” premiered at the historic Dibyajyoti Cinema Hall. From the first screening at 8 a.m., the atmosphere was charged with excitement, reverence, and nostalgia. Fans queued outside long before sunrise, their hearts beating with anticipation to see their beloved “Zubeen da” on screen one more time.

Inside the packed hall, emotions overflowed. Some viewers were seen wiping away tears, while others applauded through trembling smiles. “It didn’t feel like a movie, it felt like meeting him again,” said one emotional fan, her voice breaking as the end credits rolled.