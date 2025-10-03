Massive Fire at Fancy Bazar’s SS Road: 1 Dead, 4 Injured, Dozens of Shops Gutted

Guwahati: A devastating fire broke out on Friday early morning at Fancy Bazar’s SS Road, one of Guwahati’s busiest commercial hubs, leaving one person dead and four others injured.

According to officials, the blaze is believed to have started from the basement of the Cyber Market building, quickly spreading to nearby shops. Around 15 to 20 shops were affected, with many completely reduced to ashes. There were approximately 70 shops in the building.

Firefighters and emergency responders rushed to the spot and battled the flames for several hours to bring the situation under control. Locals said thick smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among traders and residents.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. An investigation has been launched to determine whether an electrical short-circuit or negligence triggered the incident.

The tragedy has dealt a severe blow to traders in Fancy Bazar, one of Assam’s oldest and busiest marketplaces, especially ahead of the festive season.