Zubeen Garg Death Case: Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta Arrested on October 2

Both produced before CJM Court after CID interrogation; high investigation continues in connection to the Singapore trip.
File photo of two witnesses in Zubeen Garg's sudden death in Singapore, Musician Shekharjyoti Goswami on the left and Co-Singer Amrit Prabha Mahanta on the right
Guwahati:  In a major development in the investigation into the death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta were arrested on Thursday by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The duo had been under CID interrogation for the past six days before being formally arrested. According to sources, both Goswami and Mahanta were present in Singapore at the time of Garg’s demise, a crucial aspect now being closely examined by investigators.

On Friday, they were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Guwahati. Yesterday, CID officials had taken them into custody after completing preliminary questioning.

The arrests are seen as a significant step forward in the high-profile case, which has gripped Assam and sparked widespread calls for justice.

This remains a developing story, with further updates awaited as the CID continues to piece together details surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise.

