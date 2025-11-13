Massive Protest by Tea Workers in Jorhat Over Wage Hike and Land Rights

The protest march, starting from the Cinnamara Tea Estate, concluded with a large sit-in demonstration outside the Jorhat District Commissioner’s Office. The protesters shouted slogans demanding justice, equal pay, and rights over land, alleging that the administration had ignored the needs of the tea community for far too long.

The union leaders present at the rally added that the current daily wage system is incapable of covering basic living costs due to the increase in prices. They also reiterated that many tea workers, despite assurances from the state government on multiple occasions, have yet to receive legal titles to the lands on which they have lived for generations.