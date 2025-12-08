Massive Protest in Margherita as Car-Theft Scam Uncovered

Margherita: Over a hundred car owners took to the streets in Margherita on December 8, protesting outside the local police station, demanding action against a sophisticated racket in car theft that has shaken the entire community. Demonstrators said unscrupulous vehicle dealers had lured them with promises of purchase deals providing partial advance payments and regular EMIs or rental payments for months to build trust.

But the apparent normalcy turned sinister when many owners found out their vehicles had been sold outside the state, without their consent. Protestors accused the dealers of collaborating with some local DTO officials to make illegal changes to registrations and transfers of vehicle ownership.