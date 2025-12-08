Massive Protest in Margherita as Car-Theft Scam Uncovered

Margherita: Over a hundred car owners took to the streets in Margherita on December 8, protesting outside the local police station, demanding action against a sophisticated racket in car theft that has shaken the entire community. Demonstrators said unscrupulous vehicle dealers had lured them with promises of purchase deals providing partial advance payments and regular EMIs or rental payments for months to build trust.
But the apparent normalcy turned sinister when many owners found out their vehicles had been sold outside the state, without their consent. Protestors accused the dealers of collaborating with some local DTO officials to make illegal changes to registrations and transfers of vehicle ownership.
One protester appealed, "We demand immediate recovery of all stolen vehicles, including Bolero pickups and 4×4 cars. Over 100 owners are affected." The names of the alleged masterminds behind it, such as Dipak Jaiswal and Sanjiv Sunar, along with their network, reportedly linked with agents in Rajasthan, were raised during the demonstration.
The police say that three people have been arrested, namely Dipak Jaiswal, Dipak Jhah and Sanjiv Sonar. Protestors, however, believe that the syndicate extends far beyond these arrests. They demand a thorough probe along with the quick recovery of their vehicles.
Local administrations, including the Ledo Police, assured that investigations would be intensified and the network dismantled. The victims, however, warned that agitation could continue unless all the stolen vehicles were returned and the accused punished.