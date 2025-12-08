Over 26,000 Rice Bags Vanish from Dhemaji FCI Godown; 4 Suspended

The missing rice was allocated for Assam’s Public Distribution System (PDS) and the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, critical supply channels for underprivileged families and schoolchildren. The loss has triggered widespread outrage among local communities, social organisations, and civil society groups.

Several organisations visited the FCI office on Monday, voicing concern over the lack of police involvement. “Such large-scale disappearance cannot happen without the involvement of powerful individuals,” alleged a community representative. They urged the state government to convert the ongoing internal audit into a full-fledged criminal investigation.

Demanding transparency, they also pressed for regular public updates on the progress of the enquiry. Meanwhile, affected beneficiaries remain uncertain about when and whether they will receive the rice they were entitled to.