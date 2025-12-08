Top Headlines

Over 26,000 Rice Bags Vanish from Dhemaji FCI Godown; 4 Suspended

Internal probe leads to suspension of five officials as 26,800 rice bags vanish; organisations demand police-led investigation and full transparency
Dhemaji: A serious scandal has shaken Assam’s food distribution system after the disappearance of rice worth ₹5.20 crore from a warehouse managed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The stock of roughly 26,800 bags reportedly vanished during internal stock verification at the Dhemaji godown.

In response, the FCI’s Lakhimpur office has suspended five employees, including the warehouse controller, Rakesh Das. The inquiry committee, led by AGM Niranjan Jangri, is now working to trace the missing consignment.

The missing rice was allocated for Assam’s Public Distribution System (PDS) and the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, critical supply channels for underprivileged families and schoolchildren. The loss has triggered widespread outrage among local communities, social organisations, and civil society groups.

Several organisations visited the FCI office on Monday, voicing concern over the lack of police involvement. “Such large-scale disappearance cannot happen without the involvement of powerful individuals,” alleged a community representative. They urged the state government to convert the ongoing internal audit into a full-fledged criminal investigation.

Demanding transparency, they also pressed for regular public updates on the progress of the enquiry. Meanwhile, affected beneficiaries remain uncertain about when and whether they will receive the rice they were entitled to.

