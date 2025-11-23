Massive Protest in Nagaon as Organisations Demand ST Status for Six Communities

The protest began at the Saragaon Ras Mandir premises, where the organisations assembled before marching down the main road. More than 200 men and women participated in the protest, carrying placards and echoing slogans like "Scheduled Tribe is our right", "We demand ST recognition", and "Grant ST status to the six communities, shame on Assam government!"

Demonstrators have voiced three main demands:

• ST status for six communities: Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Chutiya, Moran, Motok, and Tea Tribes.

• Declaration of Assam as a Tribal State.

• Implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state.