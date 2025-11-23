Massive Protest in Nagaon as Organisations Demand ST Status for Six Communities

Nagaon: Large-scale agitation broke out in Saragaon, Nagaon district, as various organisations joined hands to press for ST status to six indigenous communities in Assam. The rally was attended by members of several Students’ Unions, including, Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union, Janajati Suraksha Parishad Assam, AKRSU Nagaon District Committee, Chutiya Yuva Sanmilan Nagaon District, All Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Union, and All Tai-Ahom Students’ Union Regional Committees.
The protest began at the Saragaon Ras Mandir premises, where the organisations assembled before marching down the main road. More than 200 men and women participated in the protest, carrying placards and echoing slogans like "Scheduled Tribe is our right", "We demand ST recognition", and "Grant ST status to the six communities, shame on Assam government!"
Demonstrators have voiced three main demands:
• ST status for six communities: Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Chutiya, Moran, Motok, and Tea Tribes.
• Declaration of Assam as a Tribal State.
• Implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state.
The leaders of the participating organisations accused the government of undue delay and betrayal of a decade-long commitment to ST recognition. They threatened to continue the agitation of the six communities until concrete steps are taken. This rally came after an earlier protest meeting aimed at mobilising wider public support and is likely to intensify in the coming days.