Massive Train Collision in Chhattisgarh Kills 11 and Injures Over 50

Guwahati: In a tragic accident that took place near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) local train crashed with a halted freight train on Tuesday afternoon. The tragic incident resulted in the killing of at least 11 persons and the injury of more than 50 others. The accident took the lives of many, including the loco pilot, Vidya Sagar, who died in the crash and Rashmi Raj, the assistant loco pilot has sustained serious injuries.
According to reports, the horrific incident occurred around 4 p.m. near the Bhilai Power House station, leaving numerous carriages wrecked and passengers trapped inside. Rescue teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local authorities rushed to the scene and began the evacuation. The injured were quickly taken to nearby hospitals, with many believed to be in a critical condition.
Preliminary investigations indicate that there could be a signal failure or miscommunication between control rooms. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also expressed condolences and stated that those involved will face severe consequences. Train service on the route was momentarily halted while efforts were made to clean the tracks and resume normal operations.
While addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, announced an aid to the family of the deceased of 5 lakh as an ex gratia payment and Rs 50,000 for those injured.