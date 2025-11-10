Massive Uproar Erupts Over Sudden CJM Transfer in Guwahati

"We are not opposing the transfer itself but the way it has been done," said a senior advocate during the protest. "There was no formal intimation or discussion with the legal community. It has disrupted the proceedings and created unnecessary confusion."

In the wake of the situation, the lawyers' union has announced a boycott of the CJM Court on November 11, demanding that the authorities ensure advance notice and clear communication for all future administrative decisions involving court relocations or transfers.

The protest concluded peacefully, with calls to the judiciary and government to ensure better coordination and transparency regarding matters affecting the justice delivery system.