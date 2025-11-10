Massive Uproar Erupts Over Sudden CJM Transfer in Guwahati

Guwahati: In a wave of discontent, hundreds of lawyers staged a protest in front of the old CJM court premises against the sudden transfer of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M) Court, without prior notice or consultations.
The protest, which included chanting, placards, and strong condemnations against what protesters described as an "arbitrary and non-transparent" decision, sent shockwaves throughout the legal fraternity here.
Wide participation of advocates, court staff, and even local shopkeepers and vendors operating in the vicinity of the court complex marked the protest organised under the banner of the Guwahati Lawyers' Association.
According to the agitating lawyers, the decision to shift the CJM Court came briskly, catching both judicial officers and legal practitioners off guard. They said such abrupt administrative changes cause inconvenience not only to the lawyers but also to the litigants and the general public who require timely access to justice.
"We are not opposing the transfer itself but the way it has been done," said a senior advocate during the protest. "There was no formal intimation or discussion with the legal community. It has disrupted the proceedings and created unnecessary confusion."
In the wake of the situation, the lawyers' union has announced a boycott of the CJM Court on November 11, demanding that the authorities ensure advance notice and clear communication for all future administrative decisions involving court relocations or transfers.
The protest concluded peacefully, with calls to the judiciary and government to ensure better coordination and transparency regarding matters affecting the justice delivery system.