Shocking: Missing College Student Body Found Inside Toilet Tank in Titabar

Titabar: Tension erupted at Titabar town in Assam’s Jorhat district after police recovered the body of a 19-year-old college student, who had been missing for four days, from the toilet tank of a business establishment on Sunday evening.

The deceased, a bright first-semester student of a leading college in Titabar, had left her home on Wednesday morning to attend classes but never returned. Her disappearance created panic among family members, who later filed a missing complaint at the Titabar Police Station. For four days, search efforts by the police and locals failed to trace her whereabouts.

On Sunday, police detained an elderly man named Jagat Singh, known locally as a self-proclaimed healer, on suspicion of involvement in the case. During questioning, Singh allegedly confessed to the crime and led police to his business premises located in the town area. Acting on the information, police conducted a search and found the body of the missing student inside the toilet tank behind the establishment.

According to police sources, the body was found in a semi-nude condition, raising suspicions of sexual assault before murder. The body has been sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Soon after the news spread, a large crowd gathered near the spot and later surrounded the Titabar Police Station, demanding the death penalty for the accused. Locals alleged that the accused had been involved in fraudulent healing practices for several years and had harassed several women under the guise of spiritual treatment.

The situation turned tense as angry residents vandalised the accused’s house and business property. Police had to deploy additional forces to control the situation and prevent further violence.

A police official confirmed that the accused has been arrested and assured that a fair and thorough investigation is underway. “The accused is in custody, and we are gathering all evidence related to the case. Strict legal action will be taken,” the official said.

Local women’s groups and organisations have strongly condemned the incident, calling for swift justice and stricter measures for women’s safety. The shocking crime has left the entire Titabar region mourning the loss of a promising young student and demanding accountability from both society and the system.