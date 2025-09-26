Masterful Sand Tribute To Zubeen Garg Captivates Dibrugarh On Brahmaputra Banks

Crafted with meticulous detail, the artwork portrays Zubeen in a reflective pose, symbolising both the depth of his artistry and the profound void his absence has left in the hearts of fans. Locals and visitors alike have been gathering at the site, many offering flowers and lighting candles in silent tribute.

“Zubeen da was not just a musician; he was an emotion,” said one emotional onlooker. “This tribute brings him closer to us again.”

The sand art has not only become a viral attraction on social media but has also sparked deeper conversations around the role of public art in preserving cultural memory. Many have praised Akash Karmakar for using art as a powerful medium to express collective grief, admiration, and remembrance.

The display is expected to remain for several days, weather permitting, giving fans a unique opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of one of Assam’s most iconic voices in a setting as timeless as the Brahmaputra itself.