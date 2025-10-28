'Mayabini': GMC’s Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg Offers Free Hearse Service in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) launched a new hearse van service named after Zubeen Garg’s one of the most admired songs, ‘Mayabini’, on Tuesday. The Federal Bank, under its SCR initiative, introduced the service as a part of honour to the late artist.

Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah presided over the formal inauguration at a public gathering held in Guwahati. Mrigen Saharia, the City Mayor, also graced the event with his presence. Speaking at the event. Baruah claims that the initiative is more than a public service. It reflects the late singer’s enduring emotional connection to the Assamese people.

The ‘Mayabini’ hearse vehicle, also referred to as ‘Muktirath’, would be accessible free of charge to the Guwahati locals. GMC will manage the service to help bereaved families carry the bodies of the deceased with respect and dignity.

According to the GMC officials, the vehicle is named ‘Mayabini’ as a symbolic effort to preserve the artist’s legacy and remembrance among the populace. GMC has future intentions to expand the service and plans to add three more hearse vans in the near future. They will be titled after the singer's favourite tree ‘Nahor’ tree.