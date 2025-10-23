Mayong Villagers Stops Minister’s Convoy, Accuse Police of Inaction in Recent Theft Case

Guwahati: Residents of Raja Mayong village blocked the convoy of Assam Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary outside the Mayong Police Station during his way to the reopening ceremony of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

Tension erupted as villagers were protesting the alleged theft of three cows the previous night and accused police of negligience. Protesters stopped the vehicles and raised slogans demanding justice.

Security personnel quickly reached the spot and managed to pacify the crowd after a brief standoff.

No violence was reported and the minister although faced delay but later proceeded to the schedule event.