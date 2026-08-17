MDoNER Clears Rs 883 Crore for 30 New North East Projects in Q1 2026-27

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026-27, the Ministry of Development of North East Region (MDoNER) has sanctioned 30 new projects for the Northeastern states worth Rs 883.08 crore. Of the 30 projects sanctioned for the NE, 4 are for Assam, with a sanctioned cost of Rs 54.53 crore.

As per an MDoNER report (from April to June 2026), the highest funds have been sanctioned for Arunachal Pradesh under various MDoNER projects, with Rs 434.38 crore allocated for 4 projects.

For the other states of the NE, the breakup is as follows: Meghalaya has 2 projects with a sanctioned cost of Rs 47.93 crore, Mizoram has 5 projects worth Rs 80.66 crore, Nagaland has 1 project with Rs 9 crore sanctioned, Sikkim has 3 projects worth Rs 82.81 crore, Tripura has 6 projects of Rs 131.39 crore, and multi-state and central agencies have 5 projects costing Rs 42.39 crore.

During the first quarter of this fiscal year, a total of 81 projects were completed in the NE states, with a cost of Rs 838.36 crore. Of these 81 completed projects, 17 are in Assam with a sanctioned cost of Rs 104.25 crore.

Currently, there are 948 ongoing projects in the NE region, as of June 30, 2026, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 21,252 crore. Among all 8 NE states, Assam has the highest number of 242 projects underway, with a sanctioned cost of Rs 6081.49 crore.

The Ministry of DoNER implements the following four schemes: Schemes of North Eastern Council (Schemes of NEC) aimed at supporting new projects for the focused development of deprived areas, uplift of neglected sections of society, and advancement of emerging priority sectors across the North Eastern States; North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS-Roads) for Road Infrastructure; North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS-OTRI) Other than Road Infrastructure; and Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM DevINE) - aimed to promote social development based on regional needs, generating livelihood opportunities for youth and women, and addressing critical sectoral gaps.

The Central Government fully funds all these schemes.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech: 15 Big Takeaways for a Developed India